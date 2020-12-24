The seniors also submitted profound descriptions, especially 61-year-old Stephen Clyman’s “Breathtaking.” “This phrase conjures 2020 and the denial of our very air: A Black man being suffocated under the knee of a White man; covid-19’s assault on a victim’s airways.” Such visceral depictions, forever changing my conception of the word “breathtaking” as something spectacular.
My only complaint about the article was its brevity. Out of 2,000 submissions, including more than 100 from a New Jersey high school, only 20 made it to print. I’d like to see an encore, perhaps in celebration of New Year’s.
Ceresa Haney, Falls Church