It has been used, including the first time in United States v. Reynolds, which may have set it forth as a potential tool to deny government liability. As it turns out, however, the use of this privilege in this first instance was inappropriate and invalid. This privilege, if used at all, should not be used to withhold information pertaining to government liability, regardless of effect on national security.
One can acknowledge that something for which the government was liable could make the nation less secure, partly because it may cause the public to have less faith in the government. But shouldn’t citizens have access to this type of information, especially in legal matters? Everyone knows the government makes mistakes; the covering up of mistakes can lead to far more insecurity than the disclosure thereof, in part by enabling the continuance of bad and even possibly criminal behavior. Revealing information that qualifies as state secrets won’t necessarily jeopardize national security if done precisely and with discretion.
John Jester, Takoma Park