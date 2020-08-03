Reading the July 30 editorial “Young Americans need to hit the polls — as workers” gave me the idea that all people who receive further taxpayer money should have to give back in the form of community service. Working the polls could be one service that anyone could be taught how to do, and we have plenty of time before the Nov. 3 election. Let’s get all the polls open across the country and extra workers for counting absentee or vote-by-mail ballots. There would be no excuse for closing polling stations.
This is a win-win solution for a fair and free election.
Burt J. Mazia, Rockville
To piggyback on the solution-driven July 30 editorial “Young Americans need to hit the polls — as workers”: The federal and state governments need to provide crisis aid to state and local election authorities to drastically upgrade the safety infrastructure of polling places, including personal protection gear, and add financial incentives for younger and older poll workers. Further, it seems that provision of Homeland Security funds and personnel would be appropriate if Congress or the public could force the president’s hand to do these things. The president says he wants an honest and accurate election. Here’s a way to do it.
John Schaupner, College Park