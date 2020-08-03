Senate Republicans are treating their hard-working constituents, who lost their jobs through no fault of their own, like “welfare” pariahs for continuing to need the extra unemployment money to feed their families and pay their rent. The total incompetence of the Trump administration allowed for massive fraud, without oversight, in the distribution of taxpayer money of the early stimulus packages. Many retired rich people, whose houses are paid for, and who lived on money distributed from their multimillion-dollar 401(k)s in 2018, received the $1,200 stimulus check that they didn’t need. 

Reading the July 30 editorial “Young Americans need to hit the polls — as workers” gave me the idea that all people who receive further taxpayer money should have to give back in the form of community service. Working the polls could be one service that anyone could be taught how to do, and we have plenty of time before the Nov. 3 election. Let’s get all the polls open across the country and extra workers for counting absentee or vote-by-mail ballots. There would be no excuse for closing polling stations.

This is a win-win solution for a fair and free election.

Burt J. Mazia, Rockville

To piggyback on the solution-driven July 30 editorial “Young Americans need to hit the polls — as workers”: The federal and state governments need to provide crisis aid to state and local election authorities to drastically upgrade the safety infrastructure of polling places, including personal protection gear, and add financial incentives for younger and older poll workers. Further, it seems that provision of Homeland Security funds and personnel would be appropriate if Congress or the public could force the president’s hand to do these things. The president says he wants an honest and accurate election. Here’s a way to do it.

John Schaupner, College Park