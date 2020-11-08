Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) said this about why Democrats lost House seats. She is right, and Mr. Obama was right.

I filled out a lot of surveys during this election period, and in them I always mentioned this when given the space. This is something that must be given space and talked about widely if we want to succeed in turning around the damage President Trump has done to our democracy. Why? We need to work together to get anything done. And, because it is the right thing to do.

Alison Laurio, Front Royal, Va.

Even though Joe Biden squeaked out a win for the presidency, many Democrats will remain upset about lackluster results in congressional races. There’s dissension in the ranks with different wings of the party blaming each other [“Centrist House Democrats pin blame on far-left rhetoric,” Election 2020, Nov. 6].

But the problem is not that the Democratic Party is too this or too that. It’s the party’s failure to paint its own portrait, opening the way for savvy Republican marketers to do the branding for them — with a hatchet. The party promotes its candidates to the point of oversaturation, but never itself, even while too many run away from the party. Case in point: Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), whose ads left you in doubt about her party affiliation.

The Democratic Party should proudly trumpet its large tent that accommodates a broad range of viewpoints whose collective analysis can produce real and durable solutions to today’s intractable problems. For example, you can open all the businesses you want, but if customers won’t walk through the doors, it won’t revive the economy on any sustained basis. Democrats will make it safe to shop and socialize again by instituting modest, science-based public health policies on a nationwide basis that won’t overwhelm our health-care system or sacrifice seniors’ lives waiting for herd immunity. Let the Democratic Party truly exemplify democracy by showing that it is diversity, not division, that is the alloy of greatness — and give itself the credit it is due.

Joyce Reimherr,

Colonial Beach, Va.

I was disappointed after reading the Nov. 6 Election 2020 article “Centrist House Democrats pin blame on far-left rhetoric.” Though I can respect that Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger (Va.) and Conor Lamb (Pa.) put their hearts and souls into difficult campaigns, I was struck by their lack of perspective. Ms. Spanberger and Mr. Lamb described “defund the police” and “Medicare-for-all” as far-left views that cost Democrats seats in the House, but these are life-or-death issues for many Americans. Dead Black citizens and dead coronavirus-stricken citizens paid with their lives, as compared to congressional seats.

Richard Tran, Olney

Regarding the Nov. 6 front-page article “A desperate president lashes out”:

President Trump’s unreality television show Thursday night was the most pathetic performance in the 230-year history of the American presidency.

It’s as though the deranged captain of his foundering ship of state fell overboard and, knowing he cannot survive, is now attempting to drag the entire vessel of American democracy down with him.