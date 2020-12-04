Employers want stability in their health-care costs. That is perfectly understandable. But there can be an alternative that offers employers predictable costs and comprehensive health-care coverage for employees without the administrative complexity of an individual coverage health reimbursement arrangement, an alternative that opens up the employment market and increases employer agility and entrepreneurial creativity. It’s called Medicare-for-all.
I suggest that the owners of Element Designs reach out to Business Leaders for Health Care Transformation and learn from other business leaders about a different approach to fixing our broken employment-based health-care system, one that protects both businesses and their employees.
James L. McGee, Bethesda
The writer is a member of
the steering committee of
the Labor Campaign for Single Payer.