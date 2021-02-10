It appears obvious that correcting the imbalance and having marketing mail pay its fair share is key to an improved overall cash flow. In my home, most marketing mail goes unread and nonstop to the recycle bin, and I know that is the case with many of my friends and neighbors. I have seen a USPS argument that says the marketing mail subsidizes the first-class mail. Let’s turn that argument around. If the marketing mail postage is increased to a fair share, then the USPS revenue goes up. If the marketing mail industry decides that it does not want to pay its fair share, the marketing mail volume goes down, and the USPS can reduce the operating costs associated with processing it.
Albert Giambalvo, Fairfax