Regarding the Sept. 20 editorial “A voting rights priority”:

I am afraid that the Freedom to Vote Act has little chance of Senate passage. However, there is an alternative: Each chamber of Congress must enact and apply standards and procedures for the conduct of each chamber’s respective elections. Legislation is not required. As alluded to in the editorial, that authority derives directly from Article 1, Section 5 of the Constitution, which states as follows: “Each House shall be the Judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members.” Can anything be clearer?

As justification, we, like Justice Antonin Scalia in the Heller case, can reach back to English common law to support an argument. Sir William Blackstone’s 1768 “Commentaries,” which is the basis for much of our government, speaks directly to the independence of the legislative branch. Federalist 51 makes that even more explicit.

Finally, precedent. In the past, each chamber has gotten directly involved with contested elections for various members. So, it’s a simple step to not only set, but also apply, these standards. The good news? The standards already exist.

Gary GreenhalghLocust Grove, Va.

The writer is a former assistant staff director at the Federal Election Commission.