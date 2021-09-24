As justification, we, like Justice Antonin Scalia in the Heller case, can reach back to English common law to support an argument. Sir William Blackstone’s 1768 “Commentaries,” which is the basis for much of our government, speaks directly to the independence of the legislative branch. Federalist 51 makes that even more explicit.
Finally, precedent. In the past, each chamber has gotten directly involved with contested elections for various members. So, it’s a simple step to not only set, but also apply, these standards. The good news? The standards already exist.
Gary Greenhalgh, Locust Grove, Va.
The writer is a former assistant staff director at the Federal Election Commission.