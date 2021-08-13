Unfortunately, there are hurdles to getting there. Electricity pricing is based on a monopoly-provider model, with punishing demand charges imposed on companies that install chargers. And too many states have tried to install chargers by having utilities increase electricity bills for everyone — resulting in lower-income people without cars or garages paying for EV owners to recharge.
The convenience industry built its current fueling infrastructure because the competitive market gave people a chance to make money. The same can be true for EV charging if we make changes to electricity markets to allow a diverse, competitive market to develop.
Henry O. Armour, Alexandria
The writer is chief executive of the National Association of Convenience Stores.
As a nation, we might be smart looking at Europe, and Norway in particular, for guidance on the way ahead with gasoline and motor vehicles. Electric vehicles took 64 percent of new car sales for the month of July, continuing the trend. Norway has tremendous reserves of oil in the North Sea. The nation has decided to keep the domestic cost of oil high ($5.98 per gallon) and maximize the quantity for export. The money flows into its Sovereign Wealth Fund, which benefits citizens by providing universal health care. Don’t plan on going to Sweden for cheap gas; there you’d have to pony up $7.38 for a gallon.
And we complain about high taxes.
Earle Mitchell, Springfield