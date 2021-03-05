Worse, as more days fly by, the likelihood of seniors realizing this and gracefully exiting becomes more remote. If they are in a position of control, the rules they create — then enforce — become increasingly out of whack. This I understand. I’ll be 88 this year. Keenly aware that the difficulties involved with making sensible decisions increase with each passing year, I agree with the notion of term limits.
John Hebbe, Fairfax Station
As a 21-year-old, I definitely take note that the average U.S. senator has lived nearly three times as long as I have. While term limits are one interesting way to make the age distribution of Congress more representative of our nation’s demographics, more than half of the freshman senators elected in the past year would be septuagenarians upon completion of a second term. It is important to address the outdated rules, norms and structures that cause party officials to recruit older candidates and primary voters to support them.
Micah Greenberg, Rochester, N.Y.