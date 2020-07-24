I read the July 21 front-page article “They depended on their parents for everything. Then the virus took both.” with tears and anger. It demonstrated how this administration botched the response to the novel coronavirus. Three children lost both parents to the coronavirus. What will happen to them? How will they survive without their parents’ income? 

The president has been absent without leave in his response to the coronavirus. Here’s an idea: Use some of the money spent on campaigns and conventions to help families such as the Ismael family.

Nila Vehar, Chevy Chase