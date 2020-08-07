In the past, private-sector companies have complained about unfair competition from the Postal Service and have used the USPS for last-mile delivery. Now, those companies — FedEx, DHL and UPS — should ask to be temporarily deputized by the Postal Service to help ensure its universal service obligation and deliver ballots at standard postal rates to an American public anxious to exercise its most basic citizen franchise: the right to vote. Shopping by home delivery has been one of those rare activities that have benefited commercially from the pandemic. Service to our civic needs would only be fair.
Jane Siegel, Arlington