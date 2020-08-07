Recent fears that the upcoming election might be compromised by the Trump administration’s attempts to politicize the Postal Service have only been exacerbated by the appointment of Louis DeJoy as postmaster general [“Mail backlog raises fears of delays in ballot delivery,” front page, July 31]. Mr. DeJoy has been accused of slowing down the mail as part of his “efficiency” initiative. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has tried to leverage the $10 billion congressionally approved loan to the Postal Service to force it to raise some of its prices.

In the past, private-sector companies have complained about unfair competition from the Postal Service and have used the USPS for last-mile delivery. Now, those companies — FedEx, DHL and UPS — should ask to be temporarily deputized by the Postal Service to help ensure its universal service obligation and deliver ballots at standard postal rates to an American public anxious to exercise its most basic citizen franchise: the right to vote. Shopping by home delivery has been one of those rare activities that have benefited commercially from the pandemic. Service to our civic needs would only be fair.

Jane SiegelArlington