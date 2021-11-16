The case for cutting taxes for working-class and poor parents is not that it will encourage them to work more outside their homes. They are already working. They are parents. That is work — in fact, the most important work in any society.
If employers need to incentivize more Americans to work outside the home, all they need to do is raise wages. Let’s drop the pseudoscientific mumbo jumbo and just cut taxes for parents. It’s good for them, good for their kids and good for the nation’s future.
Jim Rosapepe, College Park
The writer, a Democrat, represents
College Park in the Maryland state Senate.