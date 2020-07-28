All we need is a national mask directive combined with our leaders exhorting (tweeting?) compliance. If we immediately follow these countries’ proven approach, we could watch baseball and football from the stands while avoiding thousands of deaths.
As we wait (and wait) for a national mandatory mask directive, people should wear masks. Wash your hands. Keep six feet from others. Stay home. I know there are people who will refuse to wear a mask no matter what. They remind me of the few people who still don’t wear seat belts.
Ronald M. Muller, Upper Marlboro
Thomas Boswell captured in two sentences in his July 25 Sports column, “The questions won’t end, answers won’t get easier,” how the U.S. reaction to the novel coronavirus compares with what other countries have shown can be done. He wrote, “South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada and Germany, with a combined population of 325 million (the United States has 330 million) had 15 deaths Thursday. Arizona, with 7.2 million, had 89 dead.”
Ken Letzler, McLean