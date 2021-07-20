The July 15 front-page article about Tucker Carlson, “How Carlson became voice of White grievance,” had interesting insights on how this child of privilege fashioned a career spoon-feeding controversy to a largely rural, White, male audience. But I wanted more about Mr. Carlson’s secret sauce. 

I think I found a morsel when the article mentioned Mr. Carlson’s book “Ship of Fools,” in which he decries the pace of change in the United States today and asserts that people aren’t built for it. I don’t buy that. Throughout history there has always been change and people who manage to adapt. But Mr. Carlson has a point. 

What about those folks who, trying hard to make it in the familiar world they seem to remember from when they grew up, can’t quite cope with emerging reality? Diverse neighborhoods, same-sex marriage, self-driving electric cars?  

Busy trying to succeed in yesteryear, they don’t have time or much inclination to gather new information and reason a way forward. Mr. Carlson’s messages of blaming others and recalling past glories (corrupted as those memories may be) provide an easy way to make sense of it all. 

Stephen Johnson, Silver Spring