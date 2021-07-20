What about those folks who, trying hard to make it in the familiar world they seem to remember from when they grew up, can’t quite cope with emerging reality? Diverse neighborhoods, same-sex marriage, self-driving electric cars?
Busy trying to succeed in yesteryear, they don’t have time or much inclination to gather new information and reason a way forward. Mr. Carlson’s messages of blaming others and recalling past glories (corrupted as those memories may be) provide an easy way to make sense of it all.
Stephen Johnson, Silver Spring