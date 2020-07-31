Instead of doing what works, our politicians prefer a temporary bandage to reduce economic pain, but their real motivation is to buy votes with cash payments.
Robert Slapnik, Chevy Chase
Regarding the July 28 editorial “How to kick the virus by October”:
This argument could be read as suggesting that normal is a context in which the population should pretend it is not living through a pandemic, while widespread testing, rapid contact tracing and hot-spot quarantining are ready to intervene when reality intrudes. Please fully develop all three interventions.
But much better — surely — would be a situation in which the vast majority of individuals recognize reality, minimize their circulation, avoid all crowds (especially interior crowds), practice safe distancing, wear a face covering and practice good hygiene — all intended to protect the most vulnerable among us. If the vast majority of us would behave with such temperance, we could reclaim more than 80 percent of our pre-pandemic life — education, economy and more — by minimizing risk while optimizing care for each other. We might even develop some constructive post-pandemic habits.
Philip J. Palin, Stanardsville, Va.