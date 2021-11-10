Dean W. Smith, Kingstowne
In any assessment of the importance of racial diversity in jury composition in criminal trials, we must keep in mind that the jury trial is designed to protect the defendant from the power of the state. When, as in Batson v. Kentucky, the defendant is a racial minority, the need to restrict preemptory challenges of minority jurors is at its highest. The prosecutor, the state’s lawyer, has a duty to enforce the law, but also an ethical duty to ensure that the law is enforced fairly — that justice is done.
When the defendants are White and the victim is a racial minority, as in the trial of the alleged killers of Ahmaud Arbery, the need for a diverse jury is significantly reduced. Defense lawyers should be accorded a wide latitude in fulfilling their ethical obligation to “zealously” represent their client, and, if the challenges are justified, as in the case of the alleged Arbery killers, they should not be overturned simply because they result in the seating of only a single minority juror. If the non-minority jurors all vote to acquit, the single minority juror’s vote to convict will produce the same result as the similar votes of multiple minority jurors: a hung jury.
John J. Duffy, Bethesda