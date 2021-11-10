The Nov. 7 editorial “A factor that can’t be ignored” pointed out that the current rule trying to prevent the exclusion of Black people from juries does not work well. It is hard to prove that jurors are being excluded on the basis of race. I propose the solution to this problem is to always replace a Black juror who is excluded for any reason with the next eligible Black person. This way the exclusion of a Black person will not change the racial composition of the jury. Jury pools should also be selected from a list of all residents. If you could be charged with a crime and tried by a court, you should be eligible to be on the jury.