Coronavirus vaccinations are essential for maintaining the health of Americans and healing our economy. All states and D.C. should follow the lead of Maryland State Schools Superintendent Karen B. Salmon by calling on their departments of health to include vaccination of child-care workers as a priority in their plans for protecting essential workers.

Alan Guttman, Columbia

The writer is program administrator for special projects at the Ideals Institute of the Johns Hopkins University

School of Education.

In all the hundreds of thousands of words written about the coronavirus vaccines, few if any have been about the current unavailability of any vaccine for children under 18. The currently authorized vaccines have been tested and authorized only for those over 18. What is supposed to happen when the local school systems start reopening and expecting younger children to attend classes in face-to-face situations?

A Houston television station reported: “Both Pfizer and Moderna just started testing their vaccines on children 12-17 years old. Depending on the results, younger children may be enrolled for studies early next year. Experts don’t know if those results will come in in time for next school year.”

What is happening about testing and authorizing a vaccine for those under 18, i.e., essentially our whole school-age population? The answer to this question must be among the best-kept secrets of the current health crisis.

Elizabeth D. Murphy, Fairfax

I was glad to see that the players pictured in the photograph accompanying the Dec. 23 Sports article “High school hoops returns — quietly” were getting to compete and were wearing masks. I only wish that they had heeded the advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “put the mask over your nose and mouth.” Instead, each player whose face could be seen in the photo wore his mask below his nose. Guys, please wear the masks correctly so you can stay safe and the games can continue.