I flipped that notion on its ear. The students themselves determined the strengths and weaknesses of arguments in my class. It worked this way: First, every person in the room had to have his facts completely straight. We drilled and drilled some more until everyone had internalized the most basic details of the Constitution. Once this hurdle was cleared, it was simple business to let the students teach me, instead of the other way around. All I had to say was something akin to “This Supreme Court case in 1857 that declared enslaved people to be property confuses me,” and the kids would swamp me with their interpretations.
The idea that youngsters are responsible for well-developed arguments of their own making, rather than mere regurgitation of the syllabus, ought to be at the forefront not only of the civics debate but also of any discussion on the value of a good education.
Bob Wipfler, Bethesda