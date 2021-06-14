The 14th Amendment is a dog’s dinner of clauses that lay out the rights of U.S. citizens. The first clause establishes a uniform standard for naturalized citizens and guarantees that right regardless of who you are. It prohibits states from enacting laws that restrict a citizen’s constitutionally granted rights. It finishes by guaranteeing equal protection under the law. This clause provides the foundation to require the Supreme Court to declare the vast majority of voter suppression laws illegal. The second clause punishes states that deny the right to vote to citizens and allows them to deny the right to felons and those who have participated in rebellion against the United States. This could be used to punish states that restrict voting rights. The fifth instructs Congress to enact such legislation needed to see to it that the first four clauses are enforced.