Rather, we need to do our grief work to find a new way of relating to our loved one. Our grieving allows us to build a new relationship with our loved one over time, one that treasures our memories of the old relationship before death, that honors the deceased person who lives on in us, as well as in other family, friends and organizations. That relationship is not grieving the past but building a future that incorporates and honors our deceased love. It allows for regrieving at any time but does not hold on to grief as the main link to our ongoing relationship.
Honoring, not grieving, becomes our ongoing connection.
Elaine Tiller, Silver Spring