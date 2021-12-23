Their proposed “cure,” however, completely ignores the fundamental jurisprudential dispute the commission should have thoroughly considered but did not: namely, the proper analytic method for interpreting the Constitution. Conservatives believe that the Constitution should be interpreted in accordance with the meaning of its words at the time it was written. Liberals believe that it should be interpreted as a “living document,” enlightened by the current meaning of its concepts. The latter view was used by previous liberal majorities to create the new judicial “privacy” rights articulated in Griswold v. Connecticut and Roe v. Wade. These two commission members, however, avoid any reference to the basic jurisprudential dispute and propose a partisan political fix: pack the court with additional justices who “lean the other way.” There is nothing “unique” about that blatantly political “response.”