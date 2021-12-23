In their Dec. 12 Sunday Opinion essay, “The Supreme Court isn’t well. The only hope for a cure is more justices.,” Nancy Gertner and Laurence H. Tribe described their eight-month participation in the “Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court,” and declared that the Supreme Court “is not well.” Specifically, they object to the court’s recent decisions on “voting rights,” “gerrymandering” and “dark money,” and asserting those decisions present “a uniquely perilous moment that demands a unique response.” They also claim that the current court has been “packed” with conservative justices, and they propose a simple “cure”: additional “appointments leaning the other way.”

Their proposed “cure,” however, completely ignores the fundamental jurisprudential dispute the commission should have thoroughly considered but did not: namely, the proper analytic method for interpreting the Constitution. Conservatives believe that the Constitution should be interpreted in accordance with the meaning of its words at the time it was written. Liberals believe that it should be interpreted as a “living document,” enlightened by the current meaning of its concepts. The latter view was used by previous liberal majorities to create the new judicial “privacy” rights articulated in Griswold v. Connecticut and Roe v. Wade. These two commission members, however, avoid any reference to the basic jurisprudential dispute and propose a partisan political fix: pack the court with additional justices who “lean the other way.” There is nothing “unique” about that blatantly political “response.”

Don W. Crockett, Washington