Not only must the United States develop a plan, but we also must begin working with friends in the area and allies whose troops fought there with us.
Just before the collapse of Saigon, we were able to initiate the Vietnam evacuation because of bipartisan support in Congress. Because both parties had roles in establishing U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, members of both parties have the responsibility now to establish an exit that accommodates our Afghan allies and their families. A well-organized and well-run evacuation will help restore the reputation and credibility of the United States, showing, as President Biden said, “America is back.”
Parker W. Borg, Great Falls
Lionel Rosenblatt, Washington