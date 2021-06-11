As former diplomats and participants in the task force that organized the 1975 evacuation of South Vietnam, we want to underscore the points made by Krish O’Mara Vignarajah in her June 9 Wednesday Opinion commentary, “Our Afghan allies’ lives must be prioritized.” Without proper planning, the outflow of people from Afghanistan in the event of the likely Taliban takeover will become a major international humanitarian crisis.

Not only must the United States develop a plan, but we also must begin working with friends in the area and allies whose troops fought there with us. 

Just before the collapse of Saigon, we were able to initiate the Vietnam evacuation because of bipartisan support in Congress. Because both parties had roles in establishing U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, members of both parties have the responsibility now to establish an exit that accommodates our Afghan allies and their families. A well-organized and well-run evacuation will help restore the reputation and credibility of the United States, showing, as President Biden said, “America is back.”

Parker W. Borg, Great Falls

Lionel Rosenblatt, Washington