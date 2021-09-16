I dislike the term “rationing” when it comes to health care because it usually applies to the quality of one’s health insurance. In this case, however, I am referring to resources: hospital beds, staff members, equipment and how to prioritize which medical needs should be addressed first.
When individuals refuse to get the vaccine, perhaps the consequence of that decision might need to be waiting their turn in line for health care.
Valerie Wetstone, Columbia
Sergio Peçanha, in his Sept. 3 Friday Opinion column, “Absurd America: Inside the mind of someone who won’t take a fully approved vaccine,” though well-intentioned, appeared to belittle people’s reasons for resisting the coronavirus vaccines. As physicians and psychologists know well, such a strategy is likely ineffective in changing public behavior. People understandably recoil.
Hesitancy toward coronavirus vaccines stems from assorted deeply harbored reasons. The concerns are fueled by disinformation from online sources. Rather than calling out supposed character flaws, perhaps other strategies should be deployed to encourage acceptance of the vaccines’ efficacy and safety, and lack of nefarious government intent. Rather than standard messaging deployed to date, putting all bets on science and data, an emotionally powerful public service campaign is needed.
The successful outreach years ago to discourage smoking, showing the shattering outcome of cancers of the lungs, mouth and throat, resonated loudly. A similar outreach campaign, combining compelling language and imagery, would better persuade people to choose coronavirus vaccination over the tenaciousness of hesitancy. We must not lose this battle.
Richard Sherins, Potomac
