Regarding the Sept. 13 news article “Alabama man turned away from 43 hospitals dies”:

In light of the surge in coronavirus infections, perhaps it is time to reexamine the way health care is allocated to individuals in need of emergency treatment.

We have a vaccine that provides protection against covid-19. We have masks and social distancing to further protect us. People may choose not to receive the vaccine, and that is their right and their choice. But why do hospitals give priority to nonvaccinated individuals at the expense of vaccinated ones for emergency care? How many people have postponed surgeries because people with the coronavirus are tying up beds? Is it fair to ask individuals who got vaccinated to put their health on hold until the number of coronavirus infections decreases? Cancer, coronary artery disease and diabetes don’t just cure themselves because there are no open hospital beds. These diseases progress and, without timely treatment, get worse.

I dislike the term “rationing” when it comes to health care because it usually applies to the quality of one’s health insurance. In this case, however, I am referring to resources: hospital beds, staff members, equipment and how to prioritize which medical needs should be addressed first.

When individuals refuse to get the vaccine, perhaps the consequence of that decision might need to be waiting their turn in line for health care.

Valerie Wetstone, Columbia

Sergio Peçanha, in his Sept. 3 Friday Opinion column, “Absurd America: Inside the mind of someone who won’t take a fully approved vaccine,” though well-intentioned, appeared to belittle people’s reasons for resisting the coronavirus vaccines. As physicians and psychologists know well, such a strategy is likely ineffective in changing public behavior. People understandably recoil.

Hesitancy toward coronavirus vaccines stems from assorted deeply harbored reasons. The concerns are fueled by disinformation from online sources. Rather than calling out supposed character flaws, perhaps other strategies should be deployed to encourage acceptance of the vaccines’ efficacy and safety, and lack of nefarious government intent. Rather than standard messaging deployed to date, putting all bets on science and data, an emotionally powerful public service campaign is needed.

The successful outreach years ago to discourage smoking, showing the shattering outcome of cancers of the lungs, mouth and throat, resonated loudly. A similar outreach campaign, combining compelling language and imagery, would better persuade people to choose coronavirus vaccination over the tenaciousness of hesitancy. We must not lose this battle.  

Richard Sherins, Potomac

Keith Tidman, Bethesda