Three recent actions illustrate the United Kingdom’s ongoing hostility to human rights. First, on Oct. 16, Parliament passed the “Criminal Conduct” bill, which will allow its military intelligence agencies and police to commit murder, torture and rape with impunity, outside the constraints of the criminal justice system. Second, the British government is considering legislation that would exempt all military personnel from prosecution for crimes against civilians. Third, on Nov. 30, the U.K. announced it would not hold a public inquiry into the state-assisted murder of Northern Ireland civil rights lawyer Patrick Finucane, despite the U.K. Supreme Court ordering the inquiry and a promise from former prime minister David Cameron to do so. Mr. Finucane was shot at his dinner table by paramilitary thugs acting in collusion with British military agents.