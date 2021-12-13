When Madagascar declared its independence from France in 1960, the country’s leadership focused on nationalization and centralization, and the relationship with the former colonial power soured. Unfortunately, the country’s finances spiraled downward, and it ended up bankrupt by the 1980s. As was the fate with many lower-income countries in the 1980s and 1990s, Madagascar was forced to adopt International Monetary Fund- and World Bank-imposed structural adjustment programs. The coup d’etat in 2009 halted many foreign assistance programs, which further deepened the country’s poverty levels. By 2010, nearly 80 percent of the population was living on less than $2 a day. Today, in the Grand Sud region, where food insecurity could reach famine levels if food assistance is ever discontinued, droughts are classified as chronic; they have existed in the region since before the arrival of humans.