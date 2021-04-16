Whereas I couldn’t agree more with Ms. Rosenthal’s opinion that today’s gun culture of assault-style weaponry should be restrained, I have a hard time accepting her association of guns with the “sport” of hunting. I have always thought that in sport both sides know and play by the same rules. Hiding out of sight in forests and using guns to kill animals that are not even aware that the game has started doesn’t seem to me to qualify as a “sport.” It’s like scoring a goal before the referee blows the whistle to start the game. I’m not against hunting, but please call it for what it is, and it’s not a “sport.”