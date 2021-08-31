When she was climbing through a broken door window to the speaker’s lobby, Babbitt was the tip of a spear aimed at representatives sheltered within the nearby House chamber. As shown in violent video images of the Jan. 6 insurrection, there were calls for hanging then-Vice President Mike Pence and killing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The officer defended the people’s house from violent insurrectionists who would not accept the results of a free and fair election.
Ironically, the far right promotes “stand your ground” state laws that essentially state a citizen has no duty to retreat from an attacker in any place in which one is lawfully present. Even as a civilian, the officer would have been lawfully present. The insurrectionists were not.
Where are the sympathies of Mr. Trump and his followers for actual unarmed victims of unjustified police shootings? For example, no charges were brought when police shot and killed Tamir Rice (a 12-year-old playing in a park), Alton Sterling (tasered and shot six times, selling DVDs), Stephon Clark (standing in his grandmother’s backyard, holding a cellphone, shot at 20 times) and Breonna Taylor (awakened in her apartment, shot eight times).
These actual victims of unjustified police shootings were lawfully present. Sadly, Babbitt was not.
Jim Leivo, Mount Airy