When she was climbing through a broken door window to the speaker’s lobby, Babbitt was the tip of a spear aimed at representatives sheltered within the nearby House chamber. As shown in violent video images of the Jan. 6 insurrection, there were calls for hanging then-Vice President Mike Pence and killing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The officer defended the people’s house from violent insurrectionists who would not accept the results of a free and fair election.