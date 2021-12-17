When my mother was in her 80s and no longer could live alone, she went to a home associated with a hospital. It looked good on the outside and the inside. I sensed something was off, but I couldn’t quite put my finger on what it was. Then a member of the staff told me, “We just love your mother. She’s adorable!” in a tone reserved for describing toddlers. My mother was a lot of things: poised, well put together, a retired teacher whose students still kept in touch decades later. She was not “adorable.” It all coalesced for me, and I knew she had to go elsewhere. I was able to relocate her to a place where they treated her as an elderly woman who needed help to continue living with dignity. It made all the difference. One treated her with condescension, the other with dignity.