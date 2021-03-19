My support for more affordable housing is perfectly evident in a letter I sent to constituents. The letter explained why the D.C. Council made affordable housing the first priority in considering planned-unit developments. In acknowledging that more must be done, I noted my support for more density and affordable housing opportunities along the Wisconsin and Connecticut avenue corridors, particularly at Friendship Heights. I completely agree that getting more units will not, by itself, solve the affordable housing crisis; however, capping units will surely make that crisis worse. Having more units does not foreclose government policies to develop more affordable housing; it sets the stage to apply and expand those policies.
The writers extolled Small Area Plans (SAPs) as a means to guide development, taking into account issues such as gentrification, the environment and community needs. And so did my letter, and I’ve boosted those plans, such as funding such an SAP for Chevy Chase and for the majority of the development along the Wisconsin and Connecticut avenue corridors.
I understand the writers’ concerns for more affordable housing and share their objectives. But if they wanted to criticize someone for not being sufficiently sensitive to these concerns, they certainly aimed at the wrong target.
Mary Cheh, Washington
The writer, a Democrat, represents Ward 3 on the D.C. Council.