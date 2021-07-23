As a D.C. resident and business owner, I say please do raise taxes! When people have access to basic necessities such as affordable housing and high-quality child care, the entire District benefits. Higher taxes will fund those basic needs. Let’s use our prosperity to make our neighbors’ lives better, especially those who most need a break. Higher taxes won’t drive me out of town. Quite the opposite: They’ll make me prouder than ever of my community. Thanks to the council members for raising taxes to reduce systemic inequalities in our city.
Zachary Teutsch, Washington