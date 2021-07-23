As reported in the July 21 Metro article “Council votes to raise taxes on the rich,” the D.C. Council voted to increase income taxes on individuals with taxable income of more than $250,000 per year, and use the revenue to tackle homelessness, poverty, the day-care crisis and other social problems. I congratulate the D.C. Council on this historic vote. And I am not alone — a recent poll shows that 80 percent of D.C. voters support raising taxes. The tax will typically impact individuals making $280,000 or more and couples with roughly equal earnings who make $560,000 or more.

As a D.C. resident and business owner, I say please do raise taxes! When people have access to basic necessities such as affordable housing and high-quality child care, the entire District benefits. Higher taxes will fund those basic needs. Let’s use our prosperity to make our neighbors’ lives better, especially those who most need a break. Higher taxes won’t drive me out of town. Quite the opposite: They’ll make me prouder than ever of my community. Thanks to the council members for raising taxes to reduce systemic inequalities in our city.

Zachary Teutsch, Washington