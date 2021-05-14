The article said that Glenn Youngkin, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Virginia, “while not as bombastic as Trump or some of his rivals for the nomination . . . would not acknowledge Biden’s electoral win.” That in and of itself is destabilizing and should disqualify him from holding our highest state office.
In an appeal to his base voters, he is supporting the Trump legacy of anarchy and anti-democratic norms. Voters of conscience should make him pay a political price as well as have him waste millions of his own money on the crumbling foundation of the “big lie.”
Thomas C. Caso, Centreville