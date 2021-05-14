Regarding the May 11 Metro article “Youngkin wins GOP nod for Va. governor”:

I am out of step with Virginia Republican politics. I have voted for Republican candidates in state elections for the past 27 years of residency. No longer, and I urge voters of all stripes to send a clear message to reject that “truth no longer matters — only power by any means.”  

The article said that Glenn Youngkin, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Virginia, “while not as bombastic as Trump or some of his rivals for the nomination . . . would not acknowledge Biden’s electoral win.” That in and of itself is destabilizing and should disqualify him from holding our highest state office.

In an appeal to his base voters, he is supporting the Trump legacy of anarchy and anti-democratic norms. Voters of conscience should make him pay a political price as well as have him waste millions of his own money on the crumbling foundation of the “big lie.”  

Thomas C. Caso, Centreville