In the years since I left the VOA, my work has taken me to numerous countries, often in the developing world or to countries of the former Soviet Union, and almost universally, when I mention having worked at the VOA, many people — including everyday people, journalists, politicians, civil servants, Peace Corps volunteers — tell me how much the VOA’s unbiased news stories have meant to them, especially when they had no other source of information about the United States and the rest of the world or even about their own countries. That honesty and transparency were always an important part of the VOA’s credibility.
When I read about what’s taking place at the VOA now, I cannot help but mourn. I am sorry for VOA listeners and viewers around who will have a diminished source of information.
Stephen Leeds, Alexandria