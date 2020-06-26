Regarding the June 21 front-page article “Voice of America upheaval amplifies concern”:

From 1984 to 1988 (during the Reagan administration), I served as the budget director of Voice of America. In my rewarding four-agency federal civil service career, I always felt I was serving the public rather than any one president’s political party. Before accepting the job, I attended daily news briefings to verify for myself that politics had not infiltrated coverage decisions. At the VOA, I never heard a single word or article that I felt was politically tinged or motivated. I had the honor of working with dozens of gifted journalists working in 44 languages, as well as with Gene Pell, the politically appointed but hugely talented professional journalist who was the VOA’s director.  (Pell died in April.)

In the years since I left the VOA, my work has taken me to numerous countries, often in the developing world or to countries of the former Soviet Union, and almost universally, when I mention having worked at the VOA, many people — including everyday people, journalists, politicians, civil servants, Peace Corps volunteers — tell me how much the VOA’s unbiased news stories have meant to them, especially when they had no other source of information about the United States and the rest of the world or even about their own countries. That honesty and transparency were always an important part of the VOA’s credibility.

When I read about what’s taking place at the VOA now, I cannot help but mourn. I am sorry for VOA listeners and viewers around who will have a diminished source of information.

Stephen Leeds, Alexandria