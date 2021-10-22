My concern, as a consumer, is for the general public health. As a consumer, I would choose to do business with a company that cooperated in promoting the general public health in our country. Therefore, if there were a requirement to show cooperation with the vaccine mandate, I would definitely choose a restaurant, store, manufacturer or other business that displayed such a seal of approval from OSHA. Likewise, I would avoid doing business with any establishment that did not meet the standard of employee vaccination as shown by the absence of this seal.
Industry, unions and employers (even small businesses) will follow consumer pressure. Whatever OSHA finally works out, I hope a seal of approval will be included so the public knows that a particular business holds best safety and health practices as a priority.
Diane Fuchs, Rockville