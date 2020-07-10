Team owner Daniel Snyder has always said loud and clear that he would never change the team’s name, but when the bottom line of his business is in jeopardy, he is rethinking the word “never.”

Joyce A. Fourth Clemons, Washington

Washington Warriors would work. Honoring our military, past and present. “W” in a block letter signifying strength. Color it in with the stripes and the stars of our flag.

Joe Havers, Washington

As a native Washingtonian and African American, I have long been appalled by the Redskins name. Yes, it’s time to move on from this racist legacy.

I suggest that the team be renamed the “Red Stars,” and the team logo could incorporate the three red stars of the D.C. flag. This name would be a more appropriate representation of the team’s home and, win or lose, the team would always be stars.

Joyce Batipps, Washington

Watching the Redskins accumulate three Super Bowl wins, I never thought about the implications of the Redskins name, because nobody really cared. I grew up in Alexandria, and while my love for the city is indelible, I also remember the sting of hearing the racial slur “chink.” Like my parents and grandparents, I was a minority in the area, so I tried to internalize the insidious racism that surrounded me by working hard in school and on the fields.

When the Redskins name controversy garnered national attention, my first reaction was that changing the name would remove a piece of my history. I argued, “If the name is so offensive, then why aren’t Native Americans demanding change? What’s next, changing the names of the Chiefs, Braves and Seminoles?” I failed to realize racism comes in many forms and is not always as blatant as someone calling you a “chink” to your face. It can be a subtle fabric woven into your favorite jacket, until you realize one day that it makes you itch.

When stalwarts argue that the Redskins name is not racist, I would counter that nothing in our nation’s history of how we treated and treat Native Americans supports the notion that the name Redskins is a tribute to Native Americans. The reason the name has stood unopposed for too long is that Native Americans and other minorities have never had a large enough voice to enact societal changes — until now.

Myung “Scott” Choi, McLean

