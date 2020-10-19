“Originalism” is the belief that the Constitution should be interpreted in the same way as at the time of its ratification, not from a modern perspective. In the second day of her confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett said she supports originalism. If this were true, Judge Barrett would have no job. The Framers wrote it from a patriarchal perspective. They didn’t include women in the outlining of rights. Women couldn’t vote, let alone hold any sort of office or power. The whole concept of her promoting originalism is reminiscent of President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. They both enforce the idea that America was great only before amendments were added and additional rights granted. This makes many Americans, including myself, fearful for both the state of the country and my own rights.