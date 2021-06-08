These failures were deeply rooted in fundamental, immutable physics: extremely high fuel consumption and reduced range compared with subsonic aircraft; narrow fuselages leading to few cramped, economy-size seats; and unsatisfactory reductions in passenger’s trip duration when including ground transportation, security and prudent time margins. Today we must add the then-discounted environmental impact of high fuel consumption at high altitudes.
But, like cicadas, some aerospace ideas develop, mature and fail, lying dormant until collective memory forgets them, only to emerge again to complete their life cycle. Let’s see where supersonic air travel is 17 years from now.
Antonio Elias, McLean
The writer is a retired aerospace engineer and recipient of the 1991 National Medal of Technology.