I could not help but smile reading the June 4 article informing us that United Airlines has placed an order for supersonic airliners [“United orders 15 supersonic planes to cut travel time,” Politics & the Nation]. This is not a new idea: The Soviet Tu-144 made its first flight in 1968, and the British-French Concorde in March 1969, with 16 airlines holding 74 options; by October 1969, airlines held delivery positions for 122 Boeing 2707 supersonic airliners. But Tu-144 flew only 103 passenger flights before retiring in 1983; 14 Concordes ended up in regular service for only two airlines until 2003; and the American SST was never built.

These failures were deeply rooted in fundamental, immutable physics: extremely high fuel consumption and reduced range compared with subsonic aircraft; narrow fuselages leading to few cramped, economy-size seats; and unsatisfactory reductions in passenger’s trip duration when including ground transportation, security and prudent time margins. Today we must add the then-discounted environmental impact of high fuel consumption at high altitudes.

But, like cicadas, some aerospace ideas develop, mature and fail, lying dormant until collective memory forgets them, only to emerge again to complete their life cycle. Let’s see where supersonic air travel is 17 years from now.

Antonio Elias, McLean

The writer is a retired aerospace engineer and recipient of the 1991 National Medal of Technology.