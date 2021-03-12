According to a Pew Research Center report, some 22 percent of the U.S. population is children, but those younger than 18 represent 31 percent of all Americans living in poverty. Black and Hispanic children are particularly overrepresented. If we believe that the children are our future, we have a moral obligation to ensure that they are properly nourished at home to have a strong start in life. It is important that the expanded child tax credit is made permanent so that after a year these children do not fall back into poverty.
Yamuna Dasarathy, Washington