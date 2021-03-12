Regarding the March 8 Politics & the Nation article “$1.9 trillion relief bill reflects shifts in political landscape”:

Republicans’ claim that the proposed fully refundable child tax credit of $250 or $300 per month to low-income families will disincentivize parents from seeking work shows they are completely out of touch with what expenses parents face when they bring up a child. The day-care expense alone will exceed this amount. In addition to necessities such as clothing, food, access to health care, etc., parents must contend with the new expense of digital access to e-learning. So, they have no other choice than to take on additional work to cover these expenses.

According to a Pew Research Center report, some 22 percent of the U.S. population is children, but those younger than 18 represent 31 percent of all Americans living in poverty. Black and Hispanic children are particularly overrepresented. If we believe that the children are our future, we have a moral obligation to ensure that they are properly nourished at home to have a strong start in life. It is important that the expanded child tax credit is made permanent so that after a year these children do not fall back into poverty.

Yamuna Dasarathy, Washington