While our government continues to squabble over how and if we should cut carbon emissions, frustrated people can take the first steps to reducing their own carbon footprints without waiting for the politicians. One more household switching to renewable energy, one more consumer conscious about buying sustainably and responsibly sourced products, or one more person driving electric vehicles are all steps toward a sustainable future. Worldwide government-level change is necessary, but individual action can still make a difference.
Claire Wang, Great Falls