Regarding the Nov. 26 Politics & the Nation article "Allies press Biden to focus more on inflation worries":If Democrats, allies and the White House don't focus more — and say more — on voting rights, then they might as well pack up, go home and watch our country accelerate the current, worrisome, steady drift toward minority and autocratic rule.Elizabeth Bjorkman, Lexington, Mass.