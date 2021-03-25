Ruth Marcus in her March 21 op-ed, “Kill the filibuster — and reap what you sow,” spun the possible nightmare scenario in which the Democrats abolish the filibuster and then the Republicans take control of the White House, Senate and House, and enact their regressive agenda. However, Ms. Marcus failed to recognize the more realistic scenario: Democrats fail to abolish the filibuster and therefore fail to pass voting rights legislation, while Republican-controlled state legislatures, particularly in Georgia and Arizona, pass Jim Crow-equivalent voter suppression laws enabling the Republicans to take back the Senate and House in 2022 and to control the Senate and House for many years to come. 

Does Ms. Marcus trust that if the Democrats do not end the filibuster Republicans would not do so when they are in control and it suits their purposes? Republicans have repeatedly proved they will do the unconscionable (remember Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination) to achieve their agenda. 

Despite their words about the Senate being the greatest deliberative body and Senate traditions, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his Republican colleagues will ditch the filibuster in a second when it suits their purposes. 

David SchlitzWashington