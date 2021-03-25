Does Ms. Marcus trust that if the Democrats do not end the filibuster Republicans would not do so when they are in control and it suits their purposes? Republicans have repeatedly proved they will do the unconscionable (remember Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination) to achieve their agenda.
Despite their words about the Senate being the greatest deliberative body and Senate traditions, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his Republican colleagues will ditch the filibuster in a second when it suits their purposes.
David Schlitz, Washington