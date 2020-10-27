One of the most basic jobs of government is to protect us from those who are too foolish or selfish to exercise modest restraint or take simple precautions to avoid endangering others. That is why the government prohibits conduct ranging from driving while intoxicated to shouting “fire” in a crowded movie theater. Yet amid a pandemic that has killed more than 1 million people globally, with nearly a quarter of those deaths in the United States, Mr. Burgum and those of his ilk say that it is not the role of government to require people to take basic steps to avoid infecting others with a deadly disease.
I am sure that Mr. Burgum is right that many individuals are sufficiently wise and caring to take basic precautions to avoid endangering others. But sadly, many are not. As long as irresponsible and misguided leaders such as Mr. Burgum hold office and fail to do their jobs, the United States will continue to lead the world in novel coronavirus cases and deaths. Thanks to Mr. Burgum and those who think like him, we will continue to watch our family members, friends and neighbors needlessly die.
Alex de Gramont, Chevy Chase