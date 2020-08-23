I was disappointed, but not surprised, to read that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative had “left Black leaders and Black communities unsupported” [“Black workers call out Zuckerberg philanthropy,” front page, Aug. 17]. This, despite leadership’s expressed goal of supporting racial equity work. 

What often plagues the philanthropic giving of extremely wealthy people of good conscience is the misperception that investing in some communities is riskier than others. Implicit bias, and even racist assumptions of financial irresponsibility, buttresses a belief that investing in those closest to the issue is seen as a risk rather than a necessity.

That kind of definition is what allows those, even with the best of intentions, to still systematically steer money away from organizations led by experienced Black leaders such as Black Voters Matter, a member of our committee.

If Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg really want to be bold disrupters, they can start by dropping these notions of risk and actively fund Black, Indigenous and other organizations for people of color that are already implementing proven social justice strategies: advocacy, organizing and civic engagement.

Aaron Dorfman, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy.