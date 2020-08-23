That kind of definition is what allows those, even with the best of intentions, to still systematically steer money away from organizations led by experienced Black leaders such as Black Voters Matter, a member of our committee.
If Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg really want to be bold disrupters, they can start by dropping these notions of risk and actively fund Black, Indigenous and other organizations for people of color that are already implementing proven social justice strategies: advocacy, organizing and civic engagement.
Aaron Dorfman, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive of the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy.