So it was wonderful to suddenly reconnect with the ex-Tiger, ex-Knick, ex-senator through Matt Bai’s excellent Dec. 5 op-ed, “Bill Bradley, reticent politician, puts on a show at last.” In the great game of “what if,” it made me fantasize what might have been if Mr. Bradley had prevailed in his run for the presidency. What would our world look like if this deeply intelligent, thoughtful and moral (note: not “religious” but “moral”) man had been there through 9/11 and its aftermath? It would have been a sight to see and, apologies to Mr. McPhee, it gives a sense of where we are not.