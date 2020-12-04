This presents a logical quandary: This administration has held that it has committed no crimes. How does a pardon work in absence of crime? The president has pardoned convicted criminals such as former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Mr. Trump was impeached, but, thanks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his fellow Senate sycophants, Mr. Trump avoided conviction, amounting to no crime.
So, unless Mr. Trump admits crimes were committed, how indeed would he explain pardoning himself?
Jeff Zalusky, Germantown