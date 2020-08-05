Or (and this is just a crazy suggestion) maybe The Post could condone a few hundred guys with utterly unique and perishable skills — who, pandemic-wise, really only risk infecting one another and small staffs — to do what they do best and allow them to remind the rest of us for a couple of hours a day that there’s more to the world than race riots, death-inducing viruses, economic collapse and a generation of grotesquely incompetent politicians deciding on our collective fates. We’ll still have about 21 hours a day to hate life.
Michael Doumitt, Woodbridge