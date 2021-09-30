In the Sept. 27 front-page article on the drop in public support for the Supreme Court [“As justices’ approval dips, storm lies ahead”], I was struck by Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-Alaska) entreaty that Americans trust the unbiased check the third branch of government brings to our government, as set in the Constitution.

I’d be more comfortable trusting if the Senate would abandon its relatively recent and onerous use of the filibuster that easily prevents a simple majority of senators from moving critical legislation. As Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said in 2017: “We’re getting nothing done, my friends.”

As a Senate legislative correspondent in the 1990s, I remember watching Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.) on a grainy mini television as she personally held the floor for hours in a hastily arranged, and successful, filibuster against giving a U.S. patent renewal for an insignia featuring the Confederate flag to the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was something to see.

To be clear, the recent Senate filibuster process allowing a simple objection to request a 60-vote majority to begin debate on a bill is not part of the Constitution nor of storied Senate history. None. I don’t care who started using it. Get rid of it, and I’ll start trusting in the true balance of three branches. Until then, it seems I can have reasonable anger toward a skewed Supreme Court’s composition and the unsavory process promoted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to create it. The world isn’t fair. Similarly, the justices may want to accept the unfair weight they now carry as de facto legislators.

Susan Scott, Arlington