I’d be more comfortable trusting if the Senate would abandon its relatively recent and onerous use of the filibuster that easily prevents a simple majority of senators from moving critical legislation. As Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said in 2017: “We’re getting nothing done, my friends.”
As a Senate legislative correspondent in the 1990s, I remember watching Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.) on a grainy mini television as she personally held the floor for hours in a hastily arranged, and successful, filibuster against giving a U.S. patent renewal for an insignia featuring the Confederate flag to the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was something to see.
To be clear, the recent Senate filibuster process allowing a simple objection to request a 60-vote majority to begin debate on a bill is not part of the Constitution nor of storied Senate history. None. I don’t care who started using it. Get rid of it, and I’ll start trusting in the true balance of three branches. Until then, it seems I can have reasonable anger toward a skewed Supreme Court’s composition and the unsavory process promoted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to create it. The world isn’t fair. Similarly, the justices may want to accept the unfair weight they now carry as de facto legislators.
Susan Scott, Arlington