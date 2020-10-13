I suggest that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) enact strict measures to protect her citizens: Anyone entering the District of Columbia from a residence on federal property must quarantine for two weeks. Or, since this would unduly punish D.C. residents who work in the White House, perhaps a stronger measure would be needed to single out those responsible for fueling the outbreak: Construct a fence around the perimeter of the White House grounds (sound familiar?), with checkpoints that offer free daily coronavirus tests to all White House workers who are not political appointees, and bar all others from entering D.C. from said federal property.
Sharon M. Malley, Arlington