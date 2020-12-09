As a central Virginia native, I found the Dec. 3 Metro article “In rural Virginia counties, efforts to ‘nullify’ Northam take root” disturbing. The attitude of Campbell County residents demanding their right to recklessly endanger the health of their neighbors without penalty is the reason the governor’s measures are necessary. Their contempt for the safety of their fellow citizens, including their unmasked mockery of an elderly neighbor who supported public health measures at a board meeting, cannot be excused nor ennobled by their claims to “patriotism.” 

In a war with an airborne virus, this isn’t how true patriots behave. However, this is how citizens who prioritize the performance of partisanship over the actual lives of their neighbors behave.

The central Virginia residents I know don’t behave this way, but I worry they may also suffer consequences from the misbegotten message the Campbell County Board of Supervisors has chosen to send, clear as a neon skull-and-crossbones billboard: Danger, Enter at Your Own Risk.

James A. Lindsay Jr., Arlington