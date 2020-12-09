In a war with an airborne virus, this isn’t how true patriots behave. However, this is how citizens who prioritize the performance of partisanship over the actual lives of their neighbors behave.
The central Virginia residents I know don’t behave this way, but I worry they may also suffer consequences from the misbegotten message the Campbell County Board of Supervisors has chosen to send, clear as a neon skull-and-crossbones billboard: Danger, Enter at Your Own Risk.
James A. Lindsay Jr., Arlington