It is well past time that the politicians in Washington got serious about addressing the growing climate crisis. The fact that here in Virginia, Richmond and Dominion Energy understand the urgency facing all of us is a revelation, as we continue to move toward clean, renewable energy and grow our ability to produce nuclear, solar and wind power.
Watching the governor announce the Siemens Gamesa wind turbine facility that will be built in Portsmouth gives me hope. I can only hope the rest of the country and world will take notice and pursue renewable resources and follow suit for the sake of future generations.
Corey Turner, Arlington