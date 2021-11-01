Regarding the Oct. 26 Metro article “$200 million wind turbine facility set for Virginia”:

Climate change is real. It will devastate the planet if we do not immediately begin to seriously address it and correct the error of our ways. This is why I am encouraged by the emergence of Virginia as the national leader in the offshore wind industry and clean renewable energy in general. The Port of Virginia and Dominion Energy agreed to a deal to use part of the port’s Portsmouth Marine Terminal for the assembly of the turbines for the wind project off the coast of Virginia Beach. Those turbines will provide hundreds of thousands of homes with clean and renewable energy.

It is well past time that the politicians in Washington got serious about addressing the growing climate crisis. The fact that here in Virginia, Richmond and Dominion Energy understand the urgency facing all of us is a revelation, as we continue to move toward clean, renewable energy and grow our ability to produce nuclear, solar and wind power.   

Watching the governor announce the Siemens Gamesa wind turbine facility that will be built in Portsmouth gives me hope. I can only hope the rest of the country and world will take notice and pursue renewable resources and follow suit for the sake of future generations.

Corey Turner, Arlington