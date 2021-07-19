Race? Think white supremacy. Centralized autocratic government? Think a chief executive who operates outside the law and directs his administration to do the same. Severe regimentation? Think voter suppression and persecution of corporations that don’t agree with the president. Forcible suppression of opposition? And we haven’t even gotten into violent insurrection, attacking the federal legislature. (Think not only Jan. 6, but also the Reichstag fire of 1933.)
Gerson S. Sher, Washington
Mitch Daniels’s lament about the dilution and misuse of words such as “Nazi” and “fascist” made me wonder whether anyone can see the forest for the trees. Democracy isn’t just under existential threat, so are freedom and reality, and this interrelated threesome makes civilization possible.
Thanks to the assault on reality — from the “big lie” to vaccine resistance to the culture wars, the daily drumbeat of “fake news” to shatter faith in a free press, the pollution of nonsense that displaces common sense so that citizens by the millions can no longer define democracy, liberalism, socialism and so much more, but rail against bogeymen labeled with an otherness that makes them alien to their tribe — we’re descending into a kind of madness in which language no longer moves us forward but threatens to devour us in misunderstanding.
The only hope, the only cure to this infection of the body politic, is the preservation of the right to vote for all — and the concerted effort to dislodge the dissemblers from power. As President Biden might say, “For real.”
Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) hit the nail on the head when he called for a Byrd Amendment that sidelines the filibuster for matters related to voting rights.
Robert E. Honig, Potomac